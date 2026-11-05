The Siena Saints visit the Maine Black Bears on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium.

Siena enters 1-0. The Saints beat Brown 82-71 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. Maine is 0-0 and has yet to play a game.

Through one game, Siena averages 82.0 points per game and allows 71.0. The Saints shoot 39 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. They average 46.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Nicole Melious leads Siena with 25.0 points per game. Kaiya Rain Tucker averages 11.0 rebounds per game, and Karissa Antoine leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Siena Visits Maine for Thursday Night Matchup at Memorial Gymnasium appeared first on Ball Exclusives.