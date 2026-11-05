Presbyterian Visits Wake Forest in Women’s Basketball on Thursday

The Presbyterian Blue Hose visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday, Nov. 5, at LJVM Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Wake Forest is 1-0 after beating SC Upstate 65-58 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Demon Deacons average 65.0 points per game and allow 58.0. They shoot 36% from the field and 26% from 3-point range, and they average 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Oshauna Holland leads Wake Forest in scoring at 19.0 points per game. Mary Carter averages a team-high 6.0 rebounds, and Breauna Ware leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

Presbyterian is 0-1 and lost its only game so far. The Blue Hose average 50.0 points per game and allow 58.0. They shoot 31% from the field and 23% from 3-point range while averaging 36.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Yolanda Floyd leads Presbyterian in scoring at 14.0 points per game. Krystal Haddock averages 6.0 rebounds per game, and Yasmeen Brightwell averages 4.0 assists per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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