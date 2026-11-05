Canisius Visits New Hampshire on Thursday at Lundholm Gymnasium

The Canisius Golden Griffins visit the New Hampshire Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Lundholm Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

New Hampshire is 1-0 after beating New England College 87-41 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. Canisius is 0-0 and has not played a game this season.

Through one game, the Wildcats average 87.0 points and allow 41.0 per game. They shoot 50 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range. They also average 36.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Carolina Williams leads New Hampshire in scoring at 14.0 points per game. Maggie Cavanaugh leads the team with 10.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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