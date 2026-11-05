Wake Forest Visits No. 24 Vanderbilt on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams are 1-0 and won their last game. Vanderbilt is ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25.

Wake Forest averages 83.0 points per game and allows 62.0. The Demon Deacons shoot 53% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, and they average 32.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per game. Gavin Placide leads the team at 20.0 points per game. Kevair Kennedy averages 8.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt averages 93.0 points per game and allows 47.0. The Commodores shoot 60% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 38.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. Tyler Tanner leads the team in scoring at 20.0 points per game and in assists at 6.0 per game. Sebastian Williams-Adams averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team has players listed on its injury report.

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