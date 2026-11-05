The King's Monarchs visit the Lafayette Leopards on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kirby Sports Center.

Lafayette enters at 0-1 after a loss in its only game so far. The Leopards average 60.0 points per game and allow 96.0.

Shooting has been a problem early. Lafayette is hitting 37 percent from the field and 17 percent from 3-point range. The Leopards average 28.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Shareef Jackson leads Lafayette with 14.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. Jasraj Gill pulls down a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game.

Lafayette listed no players on its injury report.

The post King’s Monarchs Visit Lafayette Leopards on Thursday at Kirby Sports Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.