Bellarmine Visits Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday

The Bellarmine Knights visit the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Indiana is 1-0 and comes in on a one-game winning streak. The Hoosiers are averaging 91.0 points per game and allowing 57.0. They are shooting 50% from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Markus Burton leads Indiana in scoring at 19.0 points per game and in assists at 5.0 per game. Samet Yigitoglu tops the Hoosiers on the boards with 7.0 rebounds per game.

Bellarmine is 0-1 after a loss in its only game. The Knights are averaging 47.0 points per game and giving up 93.0. They are shooting 37% from the field and 24% from 3-point range, and average 20.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Demarcus Surratt leads Bellarmine with 9.0 points per game. Tyler Doyle averages 3.0 assists per game, and Grant Neal leads the team with 4.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team listed any players on its injury report.

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