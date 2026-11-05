The Chattanooga Mocs visit the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Penn State is 1-0. The Nittany Lions are averaging 97.0 points per game and allowing 57.0, shooting 55% from the field and 21% from 3-point range. They average 45.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game.

Roko Prkacin leads Penn State at 28.0 points per game. Ivan Juric is averaging 15.0 rebounds, and Roberts Blums leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Chattanooga is 0-1. The Mocs are scoring 70.0 points per game and giving up 84.0, with 44% shooting from the field and 36% from 3-point range. They average 38.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Yonatan Levy leads the Mocs with 14.0 points per game. Kobe McDowell-White averages 7.0 assists, and Zach Bleshoy pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

The post Chattanooga Visits Penn State on Thursday at Bryce Jordan Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.