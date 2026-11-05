The Army Black Knights host the Mount St Mary Knights at Christl Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Army enters 0-1 after losing its only game so far. The Black Knights have scored 50.0 points per game and allowed 84.0.

Army is shooting 35 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range. The Black Knights average 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Kevin McCarthy leads Army in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Ryan Curry averages 7.0 assists per game, and Tate Laczkowski leads the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.

The fact sheet does not list a record or season statistics for Mount St Mary.

Army has no players listed on its injury report.

The post Mount St Mary Knights at Army Black Knights Preview for Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.