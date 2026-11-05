Louisiana Tech Beats Texas A&M-Texarkana 90-41 as Alexia Weaver Scores 15

Alexia Weaver scored 15 points and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters beat the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles 90-41 on Thursday at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech scored the first 13 points of the game and never trailed. There were no lead changes or ties. The Lady Techsters won every quarter, taking the first 19-11, the second 17-7, the third 28-10 and the fourth 26-13, and their lead reached 51.

Alana Obianozie had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and she made all six of her free throws. Brittani Wells added 13 points, six assists and three steals while going 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Weaver shot 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-11 on 3-pointers in 22 minutes.

Louisiana Tech shot 29-of-61 (48%) and made 10 of 28 3-pointers. The Lady Techsters outrebounded the Eagles 49-19, had 19 assists and held edges of 30-14 in points in the paint and 12-5 in fast-break points.

Texas A&M-Texarkana shot 11-of-37 (30%), went 1-of-6 from 3-point range and committed 29 turnovers with four assists. Mya Turney led the Eagles with nine points off the bench, going 5-of-6 at the line. Demetria Smith scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, and Trinity Henderson had six points in 35 minutes.

Louisiana Tech improved to 2-0.

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