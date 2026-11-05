Virginia Lynchburg Visits Morehead State on Thursday

The Virginia Lynchburg Dragons visit the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5:15 p.m. ET at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.

Virginia Lynchburg plays on the second straight day. The Dragons lost to Morgan State 95-58 on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 4. They average 70.5 points and 40.0 rebounds per game, shooting 37% from the field and 21% from 3-point range.

Jacob Newman leads Virginia Lynchburg with 14.5 points per game. Donovan Peterson averages 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and the Dragons force the issue on defense with 10.0 steals per game.

Morehead State is 0-1 and is coming off a loss. The Eagles average 58.0 points per game and allow 83.0. They shoot 36% from the field and 22% from 3-point range, and they average 35.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game.

Chase Dawson leads Morehead State with 13.0 points per game. Clayton Parker averages 3.0 assists per game, and Tayvion Tangiora averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

Morehead State listed no players on its injury report.

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