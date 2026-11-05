Five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright committed to the University of Miami and announced he will reclassify from the 2028 recruiting cycle to the 2027 cycle, he said Thursday.

Wright, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, selected Miami over Florida and Texas. He plans to sign with the Hurricanes in December 2026.

Wright is ESPN’s top-ranked wide receiver and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He joins five-star athlete A’mir Sears as one of two five-star commitments in Miami’s 2027 class, which entered Thursday ranked No. 14 nationally in ESPN’s class rankings. The Hurricanes also hold pledges from Nick Lennear (No. 33 overall) and Eli Woodward (No. 218) — three wide receivers among the SC Next ESPN 300 for 2027.

Wright recorded 77 catches for 1,629 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first two varsity seasons. His official visits this fall included Miami’s 43-35 overtime win over Florida State on October 17. According to ESPN sources, Wright cited the recent success of Miami wideout Malachi Toney — who reclassified from the 2026 cycle and earned first-team All-ACC honors last fall after leading the nation in receptions — as an influence on his decision.

The Miami Hurricanes are 8-0 overall and 6-0 in ACC play, ranked No. 1 in the country. They travel to face No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The post Brysen Wright Commits to Miami, Reclassifies to 2027 Class appeared first on Ball Exclusives.