College GameDay Heads to Notre Dame for Miami Showdown

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from the University of Notre Dame’s Library Lawn in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday for Week 10’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes.

Actor Jason Sudeikis will serve as the guest picker, according to a November 5, 2026 tweet from the official @CollegeGameDay account.

Home Depot’s fan activation features a replica façade of the GameDay Bus at the site. Fans may enter in groups of four or five, wear Home Depot hard hats, and pose inside the structure. A sweepstakes offers premium on-camera seating and exclusive GameDay merchandise.

The show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU. It is available to stream via the ESPN App. ESPN’s digital pre-show, Countdown to College GameDay, begins at 8:30 a.m. ET.

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