Coastal Carolina Routs Johnson 103-54 as Olivia Klanac Posts 21 Points, 11 Steals

Olivia Klanac scored 21 points and had 11 steals for a double-double, and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers beat the Johnson Royals 103-54 on Thursday at The HTC Center.

Coastal Carolina never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Chanticleers outscored Johnson 26-14 in the first quarter and 29-13 in the second. A 12-0 run in the second quarter pushed a 50-27 lead to 62-27.

Coastal Carolina won the third quarter 29-16 and the fourth 19-11. Its largest lead was 54 points.

Klanac shot 7-of-14 from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line, adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists in 31 minutes. Grace Lesko had 18 points and 8 rebounds on 8-of-18 shooting. Tessa Grady scored 16 points, made 4 of 6 3-pointers and had 3 steals.

Emery Tollett led Johnson with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting and went 4-of-4 from the line. Bella Winningham scored 8 points off the bench, and Kali Fisher added 7 points and 4 rebounds as a reserve.

Johnson committed 31 turnovers and shot 33% from the field, going 6-of-30 from 3-point range. Coastal Carolina shot 45%, won the rebounding battle 52-36 and held edges of 50-22 in points in the paint and 27-13 in fast-break points.

Coastal Carolina improved to 2-0.

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