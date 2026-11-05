McNeese Visits North Texas on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The McNeese Cowboys visit the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Super Pit. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams enter at 1-0 and on one-game winning streaks. North Texas has scored 122.0 points per game and allowed 50.0. The Mean Green shoot 57% from the field and 48% from 3-point range, and they average 61.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Aeneas Alexander leads North Texas with 22.0 points per game. Amar Amkou averages 9.0 rebounds, and Je'Shawn Stevenson averages 5.0 assists.

McNeese averages 99.0 points per game and has allowed 78.0. The Cowboys shoot 55% from the field and 44% from 3-point range, with 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists and 8.0 blocks per game.

Larry Johnson paces McNeese with 31.0 points per game. Dellquan Warren averages 9.0 assists, and Christian Nitu leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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