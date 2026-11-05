Miami (OH) Beats Southeast Missouri State 75-52 Behind Amber Scalia’s 18

Amber Scalia scored 18 points and the Miami (OH) RedHawks beat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 75-52 on Thursday at the Show Me Center.

Miami never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The RedHawks scored 13 straight points in the first quarter, turning a 16-6 lead into a 29-6 cushion, and built their lead to as many as 28 points.

Miami scored 19 points in each of the first three quarters and 18 in the fourth. Southeast Missouri State scored 6, 16, 13 and 17 by quarter.

Scalia made 6 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and added 5 assists. Amber Tretter had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Addison Baxter scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Zoe Newland led Southeast Missouri State with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Carrington Jones added 10 points, and Dacarra Ward grabbed 7 rebounds.

Miami shot 29 of 53 (55%) from the field and 12 of 26 from 3-point range, with 18 assists. Southeast Missouri State shot 19 of 51 (37%), went 9 of 20 at the free-throw line and had 5 assists. Miami committed 21 turnovers to Southeast Missouri State's 20.

Miami improved to 2-0, and Southeast Missouri State fell to 0-2. The crowd was 2,865.

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