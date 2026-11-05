St. Thomas Aquinas Visits Fordham on Thursday at Rose Hill Gym

The St. Thomas Aquinas Spartans visit the Fordham Rams on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rose Hill Gym. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Fordham is 1-0 after beating Niagara 70-40 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Rams average 70.0 points per game and allow 40.0. They shoot 47% from the field and 16% from 3-point range, and average 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Lakresha Edwards leads Fordham in scoring at 17.0 points per game. Carryn Easley averages 7.0 assists, and Precious Omoshola leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per game.

St. Thomas Aquinas lost 81-28 at Army on Monday, Nov. 2. The Spartans average 28.0 points per game while shooting 22% from the field and 20% from 3-point range. They average 24.0 rebounds, 7.0 steals, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 3.0 turnovers per game.

Bailey Chapman leads the Spartans in all three main categories, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Fordham listed no players on its injury report.

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