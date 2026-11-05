SMU Beats Hampton 66-54 as Grace Ezebilo Posts 18 Points, 19 Rebounds

Grace Ezebilo had 18 points and 19 rebounds, and the SMU Mustangs beat the Hampton Lady Pirates 66-54 on Thursday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

SMU opened the game with 12 straight points in the first quarter and never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and the Mustangs led by as many as 14.

SMU took the first quarter 15-6 and the second 19-18. Hampton won the third quarter 20-11, but the Mustangs answered by outscoring the Lady Pirates 21-10 in the fourth.

Ezebilo made 8 of 14 shots and 2 of 3 free throws in 27 minutes for her double-double. Theresa Hagans Jr. added 9 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals, and Izela Arenas scored 9 points off the bench on 4-of-8 shooting.

Kiki McElrath and Aaryn Battle each scored 19 points for Hampton. McElrath went 8-of-8 at the free-throw line, and Battle added 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Maya Woodson pulled down 10 rebounds.

Hampton shot 18-of-64 (28%) from the field and 3-of-12 from 3-point range, though it made all 15 of its free throws. SMU shot 27-of-72 (38%), outrebounded the Lady Pirates 54-40, had 18 assists and held a 32-22 edge in points in the paint. The Mustangs committed 20 turnovers to Hampton's 17.

SMU is 2-0. Hampton is 0-2.

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