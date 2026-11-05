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NFL
Wentz to start for Vikings against Bills as Murray sits with hamstring injury
By Ball Exclusives Staff,5 days ago
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported.
Kyler Murray has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.
Photo: All-Pro Reels / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0
The post Wentz to start for Vikings against Bills as Murray sits with hamstring injury appeared first on Ball Exclusives.