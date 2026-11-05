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NFL

Wentz to start for Vikings against Bills as Murray sits with hamstring injury

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw0gb_1GnjCt2z00

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN reported.

Kyler Murray has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.

Photo: All-Pro Reels / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

The post Wentz to start for Vikings against Bills as Murray sits with hamstring injury appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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