UCF Knights Visit Florida Gators on Thursday in Matchup of 1-0 Teams

The UCF Knights visit the Florida Gators on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams are 1-0.

UCF opened with an 85-56 home win over Florida A&M on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Knights average 85.0 points per game and allow 56.0. They shoot 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range, and average 50.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists and 7.0 blocks per game.

Key Roseby leads UCF with 22.0 points per game. Caitlyn Jones averages 5.0 assists, and Jasmynne Gibson pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game.

Florida beat Bucknell 83-60 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Gators average 83.0 points per game and give up 60.0. They shoot 55 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range, with 42.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game.

Kiyomi McMiller leads Florida in scoring at 31.0 points per game and in assists at 5.0 per game. Aurora Almon averages 10.0 rebounds.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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