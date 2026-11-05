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Frostburg State Beats Towson 94-92 in Overtime as Jenna Muha Scores 29
By Ball Exclusives Staff,6 days ago
Jenna Muha scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Frostburg State Bobcats beat the Towson Tigers 94-92 in overtime on Thursday at SECU Arena.
Frostburg State opened with 9 straight points in the first quarter, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 9-2 lead, and took the first quarter 23-18. Towson answered by winning the second quarter 25-10 and the third 16-15. The Tigers built a lead as large as 13 points, while the Bobcats' biggest lead was 11.
Frostburg State won the fourth quarter 24-13 to force extra time. The teams split the first extra period 9-9, and the Bobcats took the next one 13-11. The game had 7 lead changes and 6 ties.
Muha went 10-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line in 37 minutes. Ayla Hileman added 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Julie Spinelli scored 14 points in 47 minutes.
Zoli Khalil led Towson with 20 points and 4 assists. Ava Renninger had 15 points, and Peyton White came off the bench for 15 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals.
Frostburg State shot 47% from the field and made 28-of-39 free throws, but committed 21 turnovers. Towson shot 37%, going 34-of-91, and outscored the Bobcats 38-32 in the paint and 14-3 on fast breaks. Towson fell to 0-2.
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