Frostburg State Beats Towson 94-92 in Overtime as Jenna Muha Scores 29

Jenna Muha scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Frostburg State Bobcats beat the Towson Tigers 94-92 in overtime on Thursday at SECU Arena.

Frostburg State opened with 9 straight points in the first quarter, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 9-2 lead, and took the first quarter 23-18. Towson answered by winning the second quarter 25-10 and the third 16-15. The Tigers built a lead as large as 13 points, while the Bobcats' biggest lead was 11.

Frostburg State won the fourth quarter 24-13 to force extra time. The teams split the first extra period 9-9, and the Bobcats took the next one 13-11. The game had 7 lead changes and 6 ties.

Muha went 10-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line in 37 minutes. Ayla Hileman added 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Julie Spinelli scored 14 points in 47 minutes.

Zoli Khalil led Towson with 20 points and 4 assists. Ava Renninger had 15 points, and Peyton White came off the bench for 15 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals.

Frostburg State shot 47% from the field and made 28-of-39 free throws, but committed 21 turnovers. Towson shot 37%, going 34-of-91, and outscored the Bobcats 38-32 in the paint and 14-3 on fast breaks. Towson fell to 0-2.

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