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Notre Dame prepares for Miami with WR Malachi Toney’s ankle injury in question

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMd6C_1Gnf89aZ00

Notre Dame is getting ready for more than one version of Miami ahead of Saturday's showdown after Hurricanes star receiver Malachi Toney injured his ankle, according to ESPN.

The team is preparing for Toney as well as what it called Miami's other "great players."

Photo: Dsw4 / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

The post Notre Dame prepares for Miami with WR Malachi Toney’s ankle injury in question appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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