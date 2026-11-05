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Notre Dame prepares for Miami with WR Malachi Toney’s ankle injury in question
By Ball Exclusives Staff,5 days ago
Notre Dame is getting ready for more than one version of Miami ahead of Saturday's showdown after Hurricanes star receiver Malachi Toney injured his ankle, according to ESPN.
The team is preparing for Toney as well as what it called Miami's other "great players."
Photo: Dsw4 / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain
The post Notre Dame prepares for Miami with WR Malachi Toney’s ankle injury in question appeared first on Ball Exclusives.