UIC Flames Visit Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday

The UIC Flames visit the Robert Morris Colonials at UPMC Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

UIC is 0-1. The Flames lost to Ohio State 81-34 on the road on Monday, Nov. 2. Robert Morris is 0-0 and has not played a game this season.

Through one game, UIC averages 34.0 points per game and allows 81.0. The Flames are shooting 24% from the field and 10% from 3-point range. They average 35.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

Julia Coleman leads UIC in scoring at 10.0 points per game. Evyn Carrier leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game, and Salma Khedr tops the Flames with 2.0 assists per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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