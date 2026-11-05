North Texas at San Diego State Preview: Unbeaten Teams Meet Thursday

The North Texas Mean Green visit the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5, with tipoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET. Both teams enter at 1-0.

North Texas beat Newman 101-48 at home on Monday, Nov. 2. The Mean Green average 101.0 points per game and allow 48.0. They shoot 45 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, and they average 57.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

Cherie Spencer leads North Texas in scoring at 22.0 points per game and in assists at 5.0 per game. Otaifo Esenabhalu averages 18.0 rebounds per game.

San Diego State is also on a one-game winning streak. The Aztecs average 77.0 points per game and allow 51.0. They shoot 51 percent from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range, with 47.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists and 6.0 blocks per game.

Mayenabasi Akpan leads the Aztecs at 13.0 points per game. Izzy Navarro averages 5.0 assists per game, and Bailey Barnhard pulls down 9.0 rebounds per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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