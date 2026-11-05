Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine Visit San Francisco Dons on Thursday

The Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine play the San Francisco Dons at The Sobrato Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Hawai'i is 0-1. The Rainbow Wahine lost to Oregon 87-54 on the road Monday, Nov. 2. San Francisco is 0-0 and has yet to play a game.

Bailey Flavell leads Hawai'i in scoring at 24.0 points per game. Ritorya Tamilo averages 12.0 rebounds per game, and Jovi Lefotu leads the team with 3.0 assists per game.

As a team, Hawai'i averages 54.0 points and allows 87.0 per game. The Rainbow Wahine shoot 36% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. They average 35.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 12.0 blocks per game.

Neither team lists any players on its injury report.

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