Florida State Beats North Florida 74-63 as Morgan Stewart Scores 21

Morgan Stewart scored 21 points off the bench, and the Florida State Seminoles rallied past the North Florida Ospreys 74-63 on Thursday at Tucker Center.

North Florida controlled the second quarter. The Ospreys trailed 19-18 before scoring 9 straight points for a 27-19 lead, and they outscored Florida State 25-8 in the period. North Florida's lead reached 16.

Florida State took over after the break. The Seminoles won the third quarter 26-12 and the fourth 21-8 and built a lead as large as 14. The game had 9 lead changes and 6 ties.

Stewart made 8 of 12 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and added 9 rebounds and 3 assists in 26 minutes. Sole Williams had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey added 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Florida State won the boards 51-37 and outscored North Florida 40-26 in the paint and 17-0 on fast breaks. The Seminoles shot 29 of 73 (40%).

Dezuray McGill led North Florida with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Jamisyn Stinson scored 14 off the bench, hitting 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and grabbed 7 rebounds. Alexa Washington had 11 points. The Ospreys shot 22 of 63 (35%) and committed 15 turnovers.

Florida State improved to 2-0. North Florida fell to 0-1.

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