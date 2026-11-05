Jared Verse Addresses Teammates’ Response to Steelers Tackle

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse said Wednesday he spoke with teammates about their failure to respond when Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick was penalized for tackling him during a point-after try in last Sunday’s road loss.

McCormick swept Verse’s legs as he leaped during the extra-point attempt and drove him to the ground. Verse said the absence of reaction from nearby Browns players “upset me a lot.” He cited Derek Barnett’s subsequent field-goal tackle as compounding the frustration: “It was my brothers and my teammates. When something like that happens to one of them, it hits hard.”

Verse acknowledged he did not warn teammates before making public remarks criticizing the Steelers and Steelers Nation. “I didn’t alert them before speaking that way — I got to be better than that,” he said. “We all have to raise our level.”

Verse made pointed comments ahead of Week 8, including declaring the Browns intended to “make Pittsburgh ours.” Browns coach Todd Monken responded Monday by saying the team must “speak with your play.” Verse confirmed his verbal, confrontational style is intentional: “I like to talk. I like to attack things. That’s who I am.”

Verse is a 25-year-old defensive end in his third NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams selected him 19th overall in the 2024 draft. He plays for the Cleveland Browns.

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