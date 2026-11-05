Everton midfielder Jack Grealish will not play in the club’s Premier League match against Coventry on Friday, manager David Moyes confirmed Thursday.

Grealish missed Everton’s previous two matches — both against Newcastle — one in the Carabao Cup and one in the Premier League. The club cited a breach of club discipline as the reason.

Ahead of Everton’s victory at St James’ Park on Monday, officials described the 31-year-old as “not match-fit.” Moyes declined to elaborate on the disciplinary matter but said Grealish is unavailable and added that the club will resume work with him soon.

When asked whether the upcoming international break might aid resolution, Moyes said the situation remains fluid and requires further assessment.

Moyes also addressed defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who was substituted late in Monday’s match due to cramp. “We’re just nursing him along a wee bit, just checking to see he’s OK,” Moyes said.

Everton hosts Coventry in the Premier League on Friday.

The post Jack Grealish Misses Everton vs. Coventry After Disciplinary Breach appeared first on Ball Exclusives.