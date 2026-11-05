undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Football
Florida State fires Mike Norvell, names Rick Stockstill interim coach
By Ball Exclusives Staff,3 days ago
Florida State fired football coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, according to ESPN.
Rick Stockstill, the program's director of scouting, will take over as interim coach.
The school's president said the program's "trajectory" just wasn't there when explaining the decision.
The post Florida State fires Mike Norvell, names Rick Stockstill interim coach appeared first on Ball Exclusives.