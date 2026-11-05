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American Football

Florida State fires Mike Norvell, names Rick Stockstill interim coach

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Mipy_1GnEXRV300

Florida State fired football coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Rick Stockstill, the program's director of scouting, will take over as interim coach.

The school's president said the program's "trajectory" just wasn't there when explaining the decision.

The post Florida State fires Mike Norvell, names Rick Stockstill interim coach appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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