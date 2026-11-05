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American Football
Tramell Jones Jr. to start at QB for No. 24 Florida against Oklahoma
By Ball Exclusives Staff,3 days ago
Florida is switching to Tramell Jones Jr. as its starting quarterback for its home game against Oklahoma, a source confirmed to ESPN.
It will be the second career start for Jones. The Gators are ranked No. 24.
The post Tramell Jones Jr. to start at QB for No. 24 Florida against Oklahoma appeared first on Ball Exclusives.