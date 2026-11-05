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American Football

Tramell Jones Jr. to start at QB for No. 24 Florida against Oklahoma

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBT72_1GnE3zLS00

Florida is switching to Tramell Jones Jr. as its starting quarterback for its home game against Oklahoma, a source confirmed to ESPN.

It will be the second career start for Jones. The Gators are ranked No. 24.

The post Tramell Jones Jr. to start at QB for No. 24 Florida against Oklahoma appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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