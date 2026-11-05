Eagles, Giants Wear Throwbacks in Week 9 Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will wear throwback uniforms in their Week 9 matchup — the Eagles in Kelly Green, the Giants in Vintage White — according to NFL uniform reporting released Thursday, November 5, 2026.

This is the second Week 9 throwback pairing this season. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks wore throwbacks during their Week 6 Thursday Night Football game.

The Eagles reintroduced the Kelly Green combination in 2023. The Giants’ Vintage White uniform returned in 2025 after sitting out the previous season.

The Los Angeles Chargers will wear their all-navy "Super Chargers" uniform against the Houston Texans. Unveiled in 2025, the set features navy jerseys with white numbers outlined in retro style and gold trim, navy pants with a side bolt, and a navy helmet. A bolt design appears on the shoulders and helmet. "Super Chargers" appears in white stitching on the neckline.

The Baltimore Ravens will wear their "Purple Rising" uniform on Thursday Night Football versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The look includes a metallic purple helmet displaying the primary logo — not the front-facing Ravens logo — and a jersey in a new "midnight purple" shade. "Purple Rising" is printed on the inside collar.

The New Orleans Saints will wear gold jerseys against the Cleveland Browns. The Dallas Cowboys will wear navy jerseys against the Indianapolis Colts, who will wear white helmets, white jerseys and white pants — a rare home white-out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on bye in Week 9.

All other Week 9 uniform combinations were confirmed in the report: Arizona Cardinals (white-on-white), Atlanta Falcons (black helmet, red jersey), Buffalo Bills (white-on-white), Carolina Panthers (silver helmet, black jersey), Chicago Bears (navy helmet and jersey, white pants), Cincinnati Bengals (orange helmet and pants, white jersey), Cleveland Browns (orange helmet, white jersey), Dallas Cowboys (white helmet, navy jersey, white pants), Denver Broncos (midnight navy helmet, summit white jersey), Detroit Lions (silver helmet, Honolulu blue jersey), Green Bay Packers (gold helmet and pants, white jersey), Houston Texans (deep steel blue helmet, liberty white jersey), Indianapolis Colts (white-on-white), Jacksonville Jaguars (black helmet, white jersey, white pants), Kansas City Chiefs (red helmet and jersey), Las Vegas Raiders (silver helmet and pants, white jersey), Los Angeles Rams (royal/sol helmet, white jersey), Miami Dolphins (white helmet and jersey), Minnesota Vikings (purple helmet and jersey), New England Patriots (silver helmet, navy jersey), New York Jets (green helmet and pants, white jersey), San Francisco 49ers (gold helmet and pants, red jersey), Seattle Seahawks (college navy helmet, jersey and pants), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (pewter helmet and pants, white jersey), and Washington Commanders (burgundy helmet and jersey).

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