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Robert Kraft recovering from back surgery, will miss Gronkowski ceremony

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PKXp_1GnAOsYL00

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is recovering from back surgery and will not attend Rob Gronkowski's induction into the team Hall of Fame, ESPN reported.

Kraft said the surgery will force him to miss the ceremony honoring the former Patriots tight end.

Photo: Kidzet / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

The post Robert Kraft recovering from back surgery, will miss Gronkowski ceremony appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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