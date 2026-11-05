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American Football
Florida State’s next coach faces heavy pressure after Mike Norvell firing
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
Florida State has fired Mike Norvell, and whoever replaces him will face immense pressure to turn the program around, according to ESPN.
ESPN's report looks inside what it describes as an ongoing nightmare for the Seminoles. The report carries the line "We're not Ohio State or Miami."
The post Florida State’s next coach faces heavy pressure after Mike Norvell firing appeared first on Ball Exclusives.