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American Football

Florida State’s next coach faces heavy pressure after Mike Norvell firing

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oW72l_1Gn61NKL00

Florida State has fired Mike Norvell, and whoever replaces him will face immense pressure to turn the program around, according to ESPN.

ESPN's report looks inside what it describes as an ongoing nightmare for the Seminoles. The report carries the line "We're not Ohio State or Miami."

The post Florida State’s next coach faces heavy pressure after Mike Norvell firing appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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