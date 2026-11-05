undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL
ESPN checks in on all 10 new NFL head coaches at midseason
By Ball Exclusives Staff,2 days ago
ESPN has published midseason reports on all 10 of the NFL's new head coaches, looking at how each has fared through the first eight weeks of the season.
The 10 offseason hires tie the league record for the most new head coaches in a single season. ESPN's reports cover both the ups and the downs for each coach.
Photo: Dsw4 / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain
The post ESPN checks in on all 10 new NFL head coaches at midseason appeared first on Ball Exclusives.