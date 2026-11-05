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NFL

ESPN checks in on all 10 new NFL head coaches at midseason

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCutN_1Gn5U0Xy00

ESPN has published midseason reports on all 10 of the NFL's new head coaches, looking at how each has fared through the first eight weeks of the season.

The 10 offseason hires tie the league record for the most new head coaches in a single season. ESPN's reports cover both the ups and the downs for each coach.

Photo: Dsw4 / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

The post ESPN checks in on all 10 new NFL head coaches at midseason appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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