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NFL

Panthers weigh trade deadline options as ESPN lists five potential targets

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zSiJ_1Gn4u9rk00

The Panthers could look to make a move before the trade deadline, and ESPN has identified five players who might make sense as targets.

The Panthers lead the NFC South. They have limited cap space, which ESPN weighed in breaking down which trade options could work for the team.

Photo: Nathan Clinebelle / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

The post Panthers weigh trade deadline options as ESPN lists five potential targets appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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