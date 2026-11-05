Man United Bottom in Max Speed; Spurs Middling in Running Metrics After 9 Gameweeks

Manchester United rank last in average maximum speed and near the bottom of the Premier League in distance covered and sprint distance after nine gameweeks — while Tottenham Hotspur sit 16th in distance covered and are average at best in other running metrics.

According to Gradient Sports data, United trail the league leader by 44.6 kilometers in total distance covered and by 5.34 kilometers in sprint distance. Spurs rank 16th for distance covered — not among the lowest — and show no standout performance in sprinting or high-speed running.

Youri Tielemans told Rio Ferdinand that Manchester United’s preseason involved almost exclusively ball-based drills and minimal running. Tottenham’s preseason tour to Australia and New Zealand limited conditioning time, contributing to an undercooked start that included a 3-0 opening loss to Brentford.

United average 55% possession in the league and register a middling PPDA of 12.8 and 56 high turnovers — inconsistent with either a high-press or ultra-possession identity. Bruno Fernandes criticized the team’s lack of pressure on the ball and movement without it after a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como, saying the staff chose not to press man-to-man. He was dropped for the next match, a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Tottenham play a high-possession, high-press style: 63.2% possession (second only to Manchester City), league-low PPDA of 8.5, and 88 high turnovers (second-most). Yet their physical output declines after the first 30 minutes — contributing to defeats against Aston Villa (3-2) and Newcastle United (2-0).

Sports scientist Dave Carolan, speaking to ESPN, said elite physical conditioning is built in the offseason and preseason: “You can improve from a 5 to an 8 on a scale of 10, but you cannot transform a 3 into an 8.” Midseason gains are capped at roughly 20%, and congested fixtures — especially for United’s Champions League squad — severely limit conditioning opportunities.

Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Andrey Santos rank in the bottom half of Premier League midfielders for sprinting and high-speed running. Defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez also rank toward the bottom of their position group for those metrics. Spurs possess more athletic upside: Sandro Tonali is a formidable athlete, Mohammed Kudus and Sávio are extremely dynamic, and Micky van de Ven is one of the fastest center backs in the league.

Tottenham used the October international break — during which many players were not called up — to begin addressing fitness. They have since won three consecutive Premier League matches. Manchester United have no comparable midweek windows and face mounting scrutiny: manager Michael Carrick’s position is under severe scrutiny after three league losses — to Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea — and speculation about relegation has intensified.

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