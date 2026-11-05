Wild Host Sharks in First Meeting Amid San Jose’s Three-Game Skid

The San Jose Sharks visit the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8 p.m. EST in Saint Paul — their first meeting of the 2026–27 NHL season.

The Sharks enter the game on a three-game losing streak. They are 7–9–1 overall and 4–3–1 on the road. San Jose has scored 43 goals and allowed 60, for a –17 scoring differential.

The Wild are 11–3–3 overall and 4–0–1 at home. They are 10–0–2 this season when scoring three or more goals. Over their last 10 games, Minnesota has gone 7–1–2 while averaging 3.5 goals and allowing 2.2 per game.

San Jose is 3–6–1 over its last 10 games, averaging 2.5 goals and allowing 3.1 per game. The Sharks have taken 4.5 penalties per game and averaged 10.9 penalty minutes during that stretch.

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes has five goals and 17 assists. Forward Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over his last 10 games. Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg has four goals and six assists. Rookie center Macklin Celebrini has four goals and five assists over his last 10 games.

Minnesota is without defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower body), goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip), forward Nick Foligno (upper body), forward Marcus Foligno (lower body), and defenseman Brock Faber (skull). San Jose is without forward Igor Chernyshov (upper body), forward Alexander Wennberg (upper body), goaltender Kyle Keyser (upper body), and forward Quentin Musty (upper body).

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