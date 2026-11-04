Notre Dame No. 11, Kentucky No. 6 in First CFP Rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the season on Wednesday, placing the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 11 and the University of Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish carry +550 odds to win the national championship and -330 odds to make the playoff, according to DraftKings. Their remaining regular-season schedule includes home games against Miami, Boston College and SMU, followed by a road game at Syracuse. Analyst Pamela Maldonado said the Fighting Irish’s underlying performance is stronger than their No. 11 ranking suggests. She projected a Notre Dame win over Miami on Saturday.

Kentucky Wildcats are 5–1 in SEC play, tied with the Georgia Bulldogs for first place. They are +150 to make the playoff, +225 to reach the SEC championship game and +6400 to win the national title. The Wildcats have outscored SEC opponents by nine points and hold overtime wins against South Carolina and LSU. Their final four regular-season games are at Tennessee, at Missouri, versus Florida and versus Louisville. Maldonado identified Kentucky +195 on the moneyline at Tennessee as her top single-game bet for Week 10.

Week 10 features three high-leverage matchups: Georgia at Ole Miss, Miami at Notre Dame and Kentucky at Tennessee. The Wildcats’ next game is at Tennessee on Saturday.

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