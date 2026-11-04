Houston Cougars Host Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday

Houston Cougars women’s basketball hosts Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST — a nonconference matchup between two teams that opened the season with wins.

The Cougars defeated Hampton 73–65 in their season opener, with guard Esmeralda Enriquez scoring 20 points.

Houston finished the 2025–26 season 7–23 overall and 5–10 at home.

Sam Houston Bearkats went 8–7 in Conference USA play last season and posted a 6–8 record in road games.

Opponents averaged 59.9 points per game against Sam Houston last season, and the Bearkats shot 42.1% from the field.

According to The Associated Press, this story was generated using automated technology and data from Sportradar.

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