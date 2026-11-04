NJIT Highlanders Host Merrimack Warriors Thursday

NJIT Highlanders women’s basketball hosts Merrimack Warriors Thursday at 6 p.m. EST in Newark.

The Highlanders enter the game 1-0 after beating Rider 50-45. Forward Marissa Gingrich led NJIT with 21 points in that win.

NJIT finished last season 19-13 overall and 9-6 at home. The team allowed 62.9 points per game and held opponents to 38.3% shooting from the field last season.

Merrimack begins this season 0-1. The Warriors went 19-13 overall last season and 7-8 on the road. They allowed 63.7 points per game and committed 16.7 fouls per contest last season.

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