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Lehigh Hosts Cornell in Non-Conference Matchup Thursday

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLXaL_1GkY5bKx00

Lehigh Mountain Hawks host Cornell Big Red Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in a non-conference men's college basketball matchup.

Lehigh enters the game 0–1 after its season-opening loss. Cornell is 1–0 following its season-opening win.

Last season, Lehigh went 13–4 at home and finished 18–17 overall. The Mountain Hawks averaged 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while committing 11.8 turnovers.

Cornell went 8–7 in Ivy League play last season and was 8–8 on the road. The Big Red allowed 83.4 points per game and committed 19.2 fouls per contest.

Photo: Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
More: NCAAM

The post Lehigh Hosts Cornell in Non-Conference Matchup Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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