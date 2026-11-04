Incarnate Word Cardinals Host Chicago State Cougars Thursday

Incarnate Word Cardinals host Chicago State Cougars in a men’s college basketball non-conference game Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in San Antonio.

Both teams begin the season 0–1.

Incarnate Word went 9–6 at home and 12–19 overall last season. Opponents averaged 73.7 points per game against the Cardinals and shot 46.9% from the field.

Chicago State finished 4–13 in Northeast Conference play and 2–19 on the road last season. The Cougars allowed 76.1 points per game and committed 18.8 fouls per contest.

The matchup is cross-conference. Chicago State competed in the Northeast Conference last season.

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