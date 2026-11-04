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Basketball

No. 24 Vanderbilt Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKqgv_1GkXfzOB00

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday at 6 p.m. EST in Nashville.

Vanderbilt opened its season with a win over Bellarmine. Guard Tyler scored 20 points in that game.

The Commodores finished last season 27–9 overall and 13–3 at home.

Wake Forest went 8–12 in Atlantic Coast Conference play last season and 2–7 on the road.

Photo: Michael Cohn Photo / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
More: NCAAM · Vanderbilt Commodores · Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The post No. 24 Vanderbilt Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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