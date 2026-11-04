No. 6 Michigan State Hosts Toledo in Non-Conference Opener

No. 6 Michigan State Spartans host the Toledo Rockets Thursday at 8 p.m. EST in East Lansing in a men's college basketball non-conference game.

Michigan State is 1-0 after its season opener. Toledo is 0-1.

The Spartans finished 27-8 overall last season and went 15-2 at home. Toledo went 11-8 in Mid-American Conference play and 5-9 on the road last season.

Michigan State allowed 68.3 points per game and committed 16.3 fouls per contest last season. Toledo averaged 81.0 points per game, shot 49.0% from the field and made 36.7% of its three-point attempts last season.

According to The Associated Press, the game is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. EST in East Lansing.

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