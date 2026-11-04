Albany Great Danes Visit Manhattan Jaspers Thursday

Albany Great Danes (1–0) visit Manhattan Jaspers (0–1) Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Riverdale.

The Great Danes opened the season with a 74–67 win over Rhode Island College. Guard Ollie Engen led all scorers with 25 points.

Manhattan lost its season opener. The Jaspers finished last season 12–20 overall and 7–7 at home. They averaged 74 points per game, shot 42.6% from the field and 32.4% on three-point attempts.

Albany finished 11–21 overall last season and 4–13 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 72 points per game, 36.3 points in the paint, 12.1 points off turnovers and 10.5 fast-break points.

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