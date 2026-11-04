No. 3 Illinois Hosts Pennsylvania Thursday

No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Pennsylvania Quakers on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Champaign.

Illinois enters the matchup after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 120–45, with guard Stefan Vaaks scoring 20 points.

The Fighting Illini finished last season 28–9 overall and 14–3 at home. They averaged 83.2 points per game — including 33.0 in the paint, 9.9 from turnovers, and 5.6 in fast-break points.

Pennsylvania went 18–12 overall last season and 4–8 on the road. The Quakers averaged 75.9 points per game, shot 44.1% from the field, and made 38.4% of their three-point attempts.

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