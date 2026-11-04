No. 24 West Virginia Hosts George Washington Thursday

No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers host the George Washington Revolutionaries on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Morgantown.

Both teams are 1–0 to start the season. West Virginia opened with a 68–64 win over the Rhode Island Rams. Guard Gia Cooke led the Mountaineers with 28 points.

West Virginia finished the 2025–26 season 28–7 overall and 15–4 at home. The Mountaineers made 27.5 field goals and recorded 14.9 assists per game last season.

George Washington finished the 2025–26 season 18–18 overall and 4–11 on the road. The Revolutionaries averaged 61.0 points per game and allowed 60.7 points per game last season.

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