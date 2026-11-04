Kansas State Wildcats host Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST in a non-conference college basketball game.

The Wildcats opened the 2026–27 season with a win and enter the game 1-0. Southern Indiana lost its season opener and is 0-1.

Last season, Kansas State went 19-18 overall and 8-9 at home. Opponents averaged 67.5 points per game against the Wildcats and shot 41.8% from the field.

Southern Indiana finished 21-11 overall last season, including 8-6 on the road. The Screaming Eagles allowed 58.7 points per game and shot 37.2% from the field.

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