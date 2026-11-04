Indiana Hoosiers Host Bellarmine Knights in Non-Conference Matchup

Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball hosts the Bellarmine Knights Thursday at 6 p.m. EST in Bloomington — a non-conference, cross-conference matchup.

Indiana enters the game 1–0. Bellarmine enters 0–1.

According to The Associated Press, Indiana finished the 2025–26 season 18–14 overall and 14–4 at home. The Hoosiers allowed 72.2 points per game and committed 18.3 fouls per contest last season.

Bellarmine finished the 2025–26 season 13–19 overall and 2–13 on the road. The Knights averaged 80.0 points per game, shot 52.1% from the field and made 38.2% of their three-point attempts last season.

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