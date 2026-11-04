Chattanooga Mocs Visit Penn State Nittany Lions Thursday

The Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. EST in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State opened its season with a 97-57 victory over Canisius, powered by forward Roko Prkacin’s 28-point effort.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished 12-20 overall and went 9-8 at home. They averaged 73.7 points per game, shot 46.9% from the field and made 32.4% of their 3-point attempts.

Chattanooga finished 13-19 overall last season and went 6-9 on the road. The Mocs allowed 75.3 points per game and committed 19 fouls per contest.

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