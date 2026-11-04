Marist Red Foxes Host UMBC Retrievers in Non-Conference Opener

Marist Red Foxes men’s basketball hosts the UMBC Retrievers at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, in a non-conference game.

Both teams begin the season 0-1. Marist finished 19-12 overall last season and went 11-4 at home. UMBC posted a 17-2 record in America East play and went 9-6 on the road last season.

Marist averaged 14 points off turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.5 points per game from its bench last season. UMBC scored 76.4 points per game and held opponents to 67.6 points per game last season.

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