Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Basketball

Marist Red Foxes Host UMBC Retrievers in Non-Conference Opener

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ED1qk_1GkWSOwc00

Marist Red Foxes men’s basketball hosts the UMBC Retrievers at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, in a non-conference game.

Both teams begin the season 0-1. Marist finished 19-12 overall last season and went 11-4 at home. UMBC posted a 17-2 record in America East play and went 9-6 on the road last season.

Marist averaged 14 points off turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.5 points per game from its bench last season. UMBC scored 76.4 points per game and held opponents to 67.6 points per game last season.

Photo: Amst94 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
More: NCAAM

The post Marist Red Foxes Host UMBC Retrievers in Non-Conference Opener appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments